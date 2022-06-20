NEW: SNP MP U-Turns on Patrick Grady Support, Offers Full Apology

SNP MP Amy Callaghan has performed a 180° u-turn on her support for sexual harasser Patrick Grady, offering a full apology. This morning, Guido covered the weekend’s chaotic SNP news, which involved a leaked recording of Westminster leader Ian Blackford telling his MPs to back the shamed ex-chief whip Patrick Grady, during which Callaghan was heard telling her colleagues, “I think we should be rallying together for this campaign, but also regardless of our position on Patrick’s situation, we should be rallying together around him to support him at this time as well.”

A statement released on her social media 20 minutes ago, however, massively rows back from this after her comments were made public:

“I am both sorry and, ultimately, take full responsibility for my words, as insensitive, poorly worded and misplaced as they were. I’m taking full accountability for the hurt and disappointment I’ve caused, not least of all to those directly impacted by sexual misconduct in this case. Survivors must be supported. I should have prefaced my comments and reiterated this throughout my contribution. I believed I was in a situation where my support of survivors was implied. I was wrong. This isn’t good enough.”

She says she has written to the SNP chief whip in Westminster asking for a “full root and branch review, commissioned by an independent external organisation, of our internal misconduct and harassment structures”. Blackford remains very silent…

Read Callaghan’s statement in full: