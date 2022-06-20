Congratulations Mr & Mrs Francois

Belated congratulations are due to the newly-married Mr and Mrs Francois, who got hitched last weekend. Chopper’s weekend diary featured a write-up of the event, including painting the picture of Mark’s congregation belting out the unsurprising hymns Jerusalem and I Vow to Thee My Country. Francois also explained how one guest – Jacob Rees-Mogg – was responsible for the happy couple meeting:

“If it wasn’t for Jacob, none of you would be here,” Francois told the guests, explaining that he only met Olivia when she asked him to arrange a selfie with Rees-Mogg.”

The guest list packed with some of British politics’ great and good, partly published in the Telegraph, would have emerged regardless of Chopper’s briefing, however. A source from Francois’s patch got in touch with Guido this morning to note that the evening do’s table seating plan has been published on the venue’s Facebook page in full:

Guido initially speculated whether the venue may have been unaware of their groom’s senior role in public life before publishing the list of luminaries. Upon further inspection that seems unlikely, given he dictated his full title on the seating plan: Rt Hon. Mark Francois MP…