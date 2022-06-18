Guido Summer Internship Scheme

Guido is hiring paid summer interns. We are looking to try out people who are considering becoming journalists, not people who just fancy a few weeks interning in SW1 on their CV. It also helps if you are not a politics ingénue.

Being a Guido reporter does not suit shy introverts who would be uneasy about calling up a cabinet minister to ask some embarrassing questions. Former interns at Guido now occupy senior editorial roles in the broadsheets and tabloids, some have gone over to the dark side to work in government and Downing Street, others you see on your screens every day. The reason Guido alumni go on to further success is because working at Guido puts you in at the deep end of the Westminster politics shark tank. This year we will be looking by the end of the summer to hire a trainee reporter and a data journalist who understands statistics, we want to “try before we buy” over 3 week terms a number of interns with a view to hiring.

To apply for an internship, complete all four tasks below:

Write an amusing 300-word article about Graham Brady and the 1922 Committee in the Guido house style.

Tell us what was your favourite “Guido Exclusive” in 2022 and why?

Find a grammatical or factual error in a Guido article.

Draft a properly framed Freedom of Information request for something that would form the basis of a news story.

In addition if you are applying for the data journalist internship:

Tell us your inflation expectations for the next year and the following decade with your reasoning. Feel free to use chart graphics.

In addition if you are applying for the reporter internship:

Produce and present a light-hearted, short Abba-themed video with brief profiles of at least six members of the Labour Shadow Cabinet. Produce and edit it using Adobe Premiere software (free trial).

You are welcome to apply for both internships. We will interview by phone successful applicants and whittle down a shortlist to come in for a face-to-face interview and make offers to probably six applicants. There is some flexibility over which 3 week period you can work over the summer. Finally, we welcome applications from everyone whatever your background and we will consider non-graduates, however:-

If you are not considering or available to work at Guido after the summer, don’t apply.

The position is based in Westminster.

Send your completed tasks with a covering letter to team@order-order.com with “internship” in the subject line. Applications first received, will be first considered.