Where’s Boris?

Does anyone know where the Prime Minister is? As of this morning he was set to appear at the Northern Research Group’s Doncaster conference as guest of honour, however just before 12pm news emerged that he was cancelling both his NRG appearance, and a visit to Wakefield ahead of the by-election. Sky News told us the reason for his last-minute cancellation would become apparent in the next hour or two. Intriguing…

Without wanting to float conspiracy theories, one flight-tracking Twitter account noticed a Royal Air Force flight departed from RAF Brize Norton at 19:40, landing on the Polish border with Ukraine (Rzeszow) at 23:52.

Interesting flight



British Royal Air Force C30J with callsign RRR5996 out of RAF Brize Norton-EGVN (Great Britain) is 149 miles from Rzeszow, flying at 28727 feet.

https://t.co/JyISgDYtFd pic.twitter.com/Ma4d3FPmeH — Goodies for Ukraine (@Goodies4Ukraine) June 16, 2022

Guido’s asked No. 10 to confirm whether the PM’s in the country, with no response forthcoming. Jetting off for another meeting with Zelenskyy would certainly fit in with No. 10’s grid today, which simply lists “LEADERSHIP”…

UPDATE: Kate McCann is reporting that Boris was in Kiev meeting President Zelenskyy, he left this morning.

UPDATE II: