Credit to Private Eye for managing to sit through a Lords’ debate for long enough without nodding off to spot this classic dry quote from Lord Dobbs during a debate on upholding standards in public life:

“My Lords, the other day my doctor prescribed me drugs that she said might cause confusion, depression and panic attacks. I said, “But I am a Tory Back-Bench Peer—how will I know?”

Lord Dobbs of Wylye: coming to a comedy club near you soon…

Hat-tip: James Heale