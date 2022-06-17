Jolyon’s Good Law Project Sits on Millions While Refusing Refunds to Backers

Co-conspirators are well aware with the business model of the Good Law Projects, which gets their loyal, wealthy and deluded supporters to stump up hundreds of thousands for no-hope cases, only to refuse refunds when they lose or judges throw the case out. Last month their 2021-22 annual report painted a picture of financial jeopardy, warning their “legal defence fund” will run out if their spate of losses continues:

“In summary, we have estimated potential net liabilities of £3.2 million across our litigation portfolio against our Legal Defence Fund of £2.0 million.”

Last week, however, the GLP submitted their accounts to Companies House, spelling out quite a different fiscal picture. For the year ending 31 January 2022*, the project was sat on nearly £5.5 million of cash reserves, with net assets of over £4 million. Up almost three times 2021’s £1.43 million figure:

If the Good Law Project is genuinely concerned about quality governance, rather than just acting as a cash cow, perhaps they should put their own ample money where their mouth is next time they launch legal action against the government…

*To be fair to Jolyon, he has endured a substantial number of losses since this date.