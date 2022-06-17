EU Commission Confirms Candidate Status on Ukraine

Ursula von der Leyen has formally confirmed that the EU Commission has approved Ukraine for candidate EU status. Confirmation has been given on the “understanding that the country will carry out a number of important reforms” including on the rule of law, oligarchs, anti-corruption and “fundamental rights”, however the country has implemented around 70% of EU rules, norms and standards. She says “Ukrainians are ready to die for the European perspective. We want them to live with us the European dream.”

The Commission has also recommended candidate status for Moldova, which von der Leyen says is “on a real pro-reform, anti-corruption and European path”, though has a long way to go. Georgia missed out on being awarded the same status…