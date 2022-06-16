Woke NHS Equality Officers To Have Pay Bands Limited

Yesterday Sajid Javid told an NHS conference in Liverpool that no more taxpayers’ cash will be poured into the NHS as this would be “unfair on younger generations”, emphasising “the answer can’t always be more money” as he rejected demands from NHS bosses to increase NHS spending beyond 44%* of public spending. Saj told them

“I don’t want my children or anyone’s children to grow up in a country where more than half of public spending is taken up by healthcare, at the expense of everything else from education to housing. That’s not a fair deal for the British people, particularly young people.”

A much needed and welcome reality check. The restraint most urgently needs to be applied to the burgeoning band of staff who are non-patient focused. Last week Sajid announced a new war on NHS woke waste, with DHSC publishing a report into NHS leadership featuring new promises to reduce the proliferation of woke diversity and inclusion managers. Guido’s been campaigning against the overpaid woke bureaucrats for months; in April he found four jobs going for race and equality leads, some set to be paid as much as £90,387 a year; in March he found three more ads all to be paid over £50,000 a year; in December there were 12 ads running, with one salary reaching £108,075 – the total bill was £618,612 of annual wages; at the start of 2021, eight diversity managers were hired on £50,000 salaries. Indefensible during a cost-of-living crisis…

With plans set to be announced in the next couple of months, the department is hard at work thinking about how to respond to the NHS’s approach to spending taxpayers’ cash on non-patient focused staff. As well as hoping to reduce the number of equality roles in the service, Guido was told by one department source considerations may also be given towards trying to dictate what pay band equality roles fall under, preventing the woke warriors from being paid almost as much as the Prime Minister. This is in addition to issuing guidance that diversity and inclusion should be part of the responsibilities of the existing human resources departments. Guido looks forward to seeing the forthcoming plans…

*Figure excluding pensions and welfare payments.