Unlock Digital Launches

Today marks the launch of Unlock Digital, an initiative launched by CEO of PUBLIC and former Special Adviser to Prime Minister David Cameron, Daniel Korski, and Wol Kolade CBE, CEO of Livingbridge.
Unlock Digital is the most ambitious digital initiative in London, seeking to bridge the growing skills gap across the capital as outlined in the Unlock Digital Report. Backed by Google and launched at Public Hall as part of London Tech Week, Unlock Digital’s interactive map showcases hundreds of locations of courses across London to provide the access and devices necessary to succeed in digital industries.
The launch was attended by Minister for Tech and Digital Economy, Chris Philp, and hosted by Daniel Korski, CEO of PUBLIC.
Find out more about the Unlock Digital mission at unlockdigital.london.