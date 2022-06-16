Starmer Blocks Yet Another Local Parliamentary Candidate

Sir Keir’s efforts to purify the Labour Party with his preferred stock of hardline centrists has caused yet another local meltdown. Having already seen the Wakefield CLP executive resign en masse for ramming through Simon Lightwood as the by-election candidate, Southside has now turned its attention westwards. Over in Stroud, a two-person shortlist – imposed by a national panel – has outraged members after it mysteriously excluded a local councillor, Doina Cornell, who had the backing of seven trade unions and had led the District Council for four years. No public evidence given – just a claim she didn’t meet the “high bar” expected of candidates. She does happen to be a member of Unite though…

130 local members were so upset they’ve signed a scathing letter to Starmer and Labour General Secretary David Evans, claiming the snub is “bad for local party democracy” and “will fatally damage our chances of regaining Stroud for Labour”. Among the signees were members of all branches, dozens of councillors from nearby wards, and members of the CLP executive committee. It was even signed by one of candidates who actually made the shortlist…

Any TrotsAppers hoping CLP protests will change much will be disappointed. David Evans responded by saying “I understand this decision will be incredibly disappointing for Cllr Cornell and her supporters. However, we would urge her to carefully consider the concerns raised by the panel and look to address them ahead of the next round of parliamentary selections.” A Labour source added they expect Starmer to block out the noise and plough ahead with the same strategy elsewhere…