BBC Training Journalists to Become Trans Rights Activists

The Nolan Show has uncovered yet more woke activism at the BBC: trainee journalists being taught to become trans and non-binary activists, and to use “their magical ally powers to access influencers and influence politicians”. In other words, to become political campaigners in direct contravention the BBC’s code of impartiality. Apparently they’ve learned absolutely nothing from the Stonewall fiasco…

One of the journalists on the course – delivered by Global Butterflies – has spoken out on the condition of anonymity, revealing just how partisan the “training” actually was:

“During that session we were given a lot of different points of how allies could sort of use their influence to affect trans rights for people, and one of the slides was headlined: with your magical powers of being an ally. And it wasn’t until we got further down that slide that I realised that it talked about using your influence on politicians to affect change which was sort of the main point that they were trying to get across.”

This vital information was delivered after the new staff were lectured on the importance of impartiality. How exactly were these journalists “allies” instructed to become campaigners? By using “their privilege what ever that may be e.g. wealth, seniority, ethnicity, connections, social status, etc to access influencers for example leaders, celebrities – change the minds of the media, influence politicians, write or share stories and articles and tell people what is happening.”

The source also claims the BBC supervisor made no effort during the session to remind new staff of their obligation to impartiality. On and on the session went, uninterrupted…

It’s only today, after being confronted with all this, that the BBC has taken action… by removing one slide from the training session:

“This is a voluntary course and includes generic training materials provided by a third party, but the BBC’s Editorial Guidelines are sacrosanct, our staff know this and they understand their responsibilities. The slide in question has not been included previously and will be removed for any future sessions.”

So future sessions like this are still going ahead, then. Guido would like to know why reporters need special training on this particular issue?