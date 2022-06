Gags about Star Wars and Love Island all in the space of about five minutes. At one point he said Boris Johnson had given the UK “the ick”, a cringeworthy attempt to use a Gen Z phrase co-conspirators will have to look up on Urban Dictionary. Sir Keir’s obviously taking the “boring” accusations to heart. Guido got sent this from a CCHQ source mid-PMQs:

Not sure the force was strong with Starmer this afternoon…