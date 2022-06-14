Read in Full: Russia Sanctions 29 British Journalists

29 members of the British media have been sanctioned by Russia this afternoon, meaning they will now be banned from entry. The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs claims this is because they “are involved in the deliberate dissemination of false and one-sided information about Russia and events in Ukraine and Donbass. With their biased assessments, they also contribute to inciting Russophobia in British society.” Congratulations to all those in receipt of such a high honour…

Shaun WALKER, correspondent of the Guardian newspaper; Con COUGHLIN, columnist for the Daily Telegraph newspaper; Stuart RAMSAY, Chief Correspondent of the Sky News TV channel; James ROTHWELL, journalist for the Daily Telegraph; John WITHEROW, editor-in-chief of the Times; Chris EVANS, editor-in-chief of the Daily Telegraph newspaper; Richard Simon SHARP, Chairman of the Board of Governors of the BBC; Timothy Douglas DAVIE, CEO of the BBC; Katharine Sophie VINER, editor-in-chief of the Guardian newspaper; Clive MYRIE, correspondent and host of the BBC TV channel; Orla GUERIN, correspondent of the BBC TV channel; Nicholas Anthony ROBINSON, host of the BBC TV channel; Paul ADAMS, correspondent of the BBC TV channel; Nicholas BEAKE, correspondent of the BBC TV channel; Alexander James THOMSON, correspondent and presenter of Channel 4 News; Dan RIVERS, correspondent of ITV TV channel; Peter BEAUMONT, journalist for the Guardian newspaper; Emma GRAHAM-HARRISON, correspondent for the Guardian newspaper; Sophie RIDGE, journalist and presenter of the Sky News TV channel; Catherine Elizabeth NEWMAN, journalist and presenter of Channel 4 News; Edward VERITY, editor-in-chief of the Daily Mail; Christian BROUGHTON, editor-in-chief of the Independent newspaper; Larisa BROWN, editor of military news of the Times newspaper; Mark GALEOTTI, political scientist; Joseph BARNES, correspondent for the Daily Telegraph; Gideon RACHMAN, columnist for the Financial Times; Luke Daniel HARDING, correspondent of the Guardian newspaper; Dominic Ralph Campden LAWSON, columnist for the Sunday Times and Daily Mail; Lawrence David FREEDMAN, columnist for the Sunday Times.