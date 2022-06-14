Police Fear Eco-Loons Plan Squatters’ Camp on Rishi’s Land

Climate fanatics from “Green New Deal Rising” are organising an enormous, weekend-long protest in Rishi Sunak’s patch this September in a “summer showdown” over “climate and social action” – and Guido understands that police are concerned they’re planning to set up camp on his 12-acre estate. The group, which proudly boasts of “break[ing] the rules to change the narrative” and churns out all the usual far-left talking points about fighting “the system” and saving the planet by more-or-less destroying the economy, has shared a sign-up page for its big trip up to Northallerton, North Yorkshire and is encouraging as many people to join as possible:

“The cost-of-living crisis is not inevitable. The climate crisis is not inevitable. They are the consequence of political decisions made by politicians. Politicians like multi-millionaire Rishi Sunak – who sits on his hands while millions are forced to skip meals in the UK, heatwaves threaten whole communities abroad and our window for meaningful climate action narrows. ..on September 1st-4th hundreds of young people from across the UK are heading to his constituency in North Yorkshire for a weekend of fun and mass action. To expose Rishi Sunak as an active blocker of climate and social action and to make our case for transforming society.”

It is that last sentencce that gives a hint of what might be in train – transforming society by redistribution and violation of Rishi’s property rights seems likely. More details are coming “soon”, although Northallerton is only a couple of miles from Rishi’s home village of Kirby Sigston…

Local police have about 11 weeks to prepare for any attempt at squatting. In the meantime the fanatics are still encouraging new donations and drumming up support. The cost of all that petrol to make the journey won’t be cheap. The group says it’s mainly made up of young people, although would-be supporters ancient enough to be over 35 can still join the mailing list and send them money…