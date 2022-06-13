Reform UK Launches £74 Billion ‘Emergency Recovery Plan’

Reform UK is finally parking their tanks firmly on the Tories’ lawn. For the first time since Boris became leader, the ex-Brexit party is offering a programme that will no doubt make Conservative heads turn; setting out a £74 billion tax-cutting stimulus plan, stimulating growth by putting a stop to the government’s current “classic socialist measures”, and reducing inflation by approximately 4% over the next 12 months. The stimulus plan in full:
According to Reform, the stimulus – worth 3.3% of GDP – would take taxes as a percentage of GDP back down to pre-lockdown levels. Richard Tice also argues growth is paramount, and the measures would be self-funding after 3 years; if the UK has matched Australia’s GDP growth since 2005, GDP would be £410 billion higher, and tax revenues £150 billion greater per year. All ideas that are supposed to be the bread and butter of conservative politics…