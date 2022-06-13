One Year at GB News

A year ago today GB News launched, promising to shake up the broadcasting media establishment, ask the questions other broadcasters don’t, and fix a few technical errors. The launch months were shaky, although the channel has now established a solid and loyal viewership; often beating Sky News during primetime, the BBC during big set-piece interviews and TalkTV relentlessly. Among highlights over the past year, we’ve seen:

Their set held up thanks to the Suez canal blockage

An advertising campaign set up outside the BBC

Presenters told to smarten up

The return of a national broadcaster playing the national anthem every day

A presenter dox Sajid Javid’s mobile number

A guest accuse her husband of an affair live on-air, nearly giving their legal team a heart attack

Their rivals at TalkTV begin borrowing their green room for interviews

Guido hears celebrations at the channel were held prematurely yesterday, with a channel family BBQ at a London sports ground for staff, families and pets. Videos of bouncy castle antics and karaoking are doing the rounds…

The channel’s doing so well it’s becoming a springboard for some careers. While Simon McCoy doesn’t seem to be up to much now, Andrew Neil has a Channel 4 show, former director of programming John McAndrew is its producer, and presenter Guto Harri is running government comms. Not bad…