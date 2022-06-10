Tory Rebels Poo-Poo “Vote Strike” Plans

On Tuesday the Guardian splashed with claims that Tory rebels are planning to capitalise on Boris’s weakness by staging “vote strikes” on key legislation – starting with the new Brexit laws next Monday – to “flex [their] muscles” and continue piling on the pressure for the PM to quit. Given how uncoordinated the rebellion was, spanning multiple factions within the party, Guido thought it would be a bit of a stretch for those leading the charge on this to pick up much support…

Guido’s spoken to several Tory rebels from multiple wings of the party, all of whom were on the record as having voted against the PM, and that appears to be bearing out. Every rebel Guido spoke to insisted that any “vote strike” would be petty and irresponsible, and that they categorically wouldn’t take part. Several made it clear that legislation should be considered on its individual merits, rather than used as an opportunity to undermine the leadership. One even called the move “f*cking stupid”, and pointed out that the party had only voted on a Queen’s speech containing a legislative agenda just weeks ago…