Labour to Vote Against Plans to Override Parts of NI Protocol

Sir Keir has this afternoon announced Labour will vote against the government’s new Brexit laws scheduled to be published on Monday – which will give the UK the power to override parts of the Northern Ireland Protocol – on the grounds that “it is the wrong approach” and would “breach international law“:

“I don’t think that the remaining issues under the protocol are incapable for resolution. So I don’t think that this legislation is the way forward. I think it will breach international law for starters… I also think it will be an impediment to the negotiations. We need a negotiated settlement to this.

When I think of all the issues, all the challenges that have been overcome in the last 20 years I don’t think that the remaining issues of the protocol are incapable of resolution”

He added that while there were “practical problems” with the protocol, a negotiated settlement could be achieved through “guile and hard work“. What that actually means is anyone’s guess.
June 10 2022 @ 15:20
