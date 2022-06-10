Frost Gives Boris Until the Autumn

Lord Frost, increasingly a darling of the Tory grassroots, has given the PM until Tory Party Conference in the Autumn to fix his premiership, or warns it’ll be time up. Writing in The Telegraph today the former Brexit chief warns it won’t be easy for the PM to “change the fundamentals of [his] own instincts and behaviour, especially under pressure”, though argues we shouldn’t underestimate Boris’s ability to do just this. “Mr Johnson probably has between now and the party conference to show he can do that.”

Frost sets out three things he must do:

Reverse tax increases and credibly commit to future tax cuts, get fracking, remove VAT on energy bills, sunset swathes of EU legislation, eliminate tariffs Get Britain productive again Finally sort out the No. 10 team: focus on being chair of the board and get a serious deputy who can design and deliver strategy.

On LBC last night, Frost also gave the biggest hint yet he’s setting his sights on moving from the Lords to the Commons:

Former Brexit negotiator Lord Frost says he's thinking about standing to be a MP.@IainDale | @DavidGHFrost pic.twitter.com/1fTeCKiwhO — LBC (@LBC) June 9, 2022

It’d make plenty of co-conspirators very happy…