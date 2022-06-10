Civil Servants Given Lesson in Avoiding Procrastination… During Work Hours

Lessons in crystal healing, Q&As with witches, how not to tweet, countless LGBTQIA+ lectures: just some of the many examples of how taxpayer cash is thrown around in the Civil Service nowadays. Such is the problem of fatigue and sluggish productivity that Boris appointed Jacob Rees-Mogg as a near full-time minister to deal with the problem at the last reshuffle. Guido now knows for certain mandarins are taking the absolute mickey: a mole in the Northern Irish Civil Service has come across an event being advertised for civil servants on how to “beat procrastination”. During work hours…

The event, set to take place next Wednesday from 11am to 12pm, will teach our beleaguered and demoralised home working public servants how to avoid “putting off a task”, and then feeling stressed as a result:

“In this session. Mary Curran from Inspire will help you to: identify areas where you procrastinate and why you feel like you have no time

explore the self-limiting beliefs and excuses that are holding you back

identify the three top areas that need your attention

explore different tools to better manage your time

find your focus”

If any civil servants find procrastination such an issue, Guido will be more than happy to take your name and recommend you for the first swathe of sackings in the forthcoming government austerity drive…