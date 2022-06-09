Sir Graham Brady: No Plans to Change 1922’s No-Confidence Rules

SW1 has been rife with speculation that the 1922 Committee will change its rules to allow another no-confidence vote against Boris within the next 12 months. The rebels are obviously hungry for it, although under the current rules, the PM is safe for a whole year. And today committee chairman Sir Graham Brady shot down suggestions that’s about to change – at least from the ’22.

Appearing on Times Radio this afternoon, Brady said that although the idea had been mooted previously under Theresa May, no such discussion has happened under Boris, and it’s “important” the rule remains in place:

“It’s not something that we as an executive have discussed at all in this parliament. There was a point in the previous parliament when those discussions took place at length, we ended up without changing the rule. Obviously, I’ve reflected quite a lot on this, because of the amount of speculation has been in the media. Of course, it is technically possible that laws can be changed in the future. And it’s possible that rules can be changed in the future. But I think it’s important we say the rule that is in place, and is likely to remain in place is that there is a year’s period of grace following a confidence vote.”