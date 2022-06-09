No Cost of Living Crisis for Present-Giving Cabinet

Michael Ellis has clocked in an early contender for picture of the day, as the Cabinet announced they’ve gifted a music box to the Queen for her Platinum Jubilee. The announcement – accompanied with snaps of Michael Ellis showing it off to the Cabinet like an excited child at Christmas – sets out the box was handmade entirely in Britain, plays Handel’s Messiah when opened, and is Downing Street staircase yellow on the outside with portraits of the country’s post-1952 PMs. The inside lid features each cabinet minister’s name.

A Downing Street spokesperson has said the gift was organised – quelle surprise – by Parliament’s royal fan boy Michael Ellis, who’s also been in charge of fundraising for Parliament’s Jubilee gift. Guido has confirmed every member of the Cabinet stumped up a whopping £200 per head, meaning the 31-strong contributors paid some £6,200 for the gift. Guido’s sure Her Majesty will use it every day…