Labour Raised More Cash than Tories Last Quarter

This morning the Electoral Commission published its party donations and loans data for January to March 2022, and it’s good news for Sir Keir: Labour raised more cash last quarter than the Tories. Labour accepted a total of £5,229,989, while the Conservatives managed £4,608,213. In the last quarter of 2021, the Tories came out on top with £4,958,350, with Labour trailing at £3,837,167. A decent turnaround for a party that had to pass mass redundancies and offer real-terms pay cuts a few months ago. So much for Unite’s threats to bankrupt them…

Meanwhile the LibDems raised £1,368,419, the SNP raised £364,606, and the Greens took in £166,046. Laurence Fox’s Reclaim Party, which currently has no representation at any level of government, actually raised more cash than the Greens, with £300,000. Kerching.