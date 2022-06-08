Punditry Reviews Sir Keir’s Big PMQs Flop

Sir Keir’s PMQs performance today was less of an own goal, more like a player running up to take a penalty and then missing the ball. There weren’t very high expectations for the Labour leader going into the session this lunchtime, just a case of pouring salt in the wounds opened by Tory MPs on Monday, and yet he decided to do a very low energy set of questions on health funding. Looking down the timeline, it looks like LOTO may have to accept a misstep today…

Times’ Henry Zeffman: “Not sure Labour MPs will think Starmer’s showing at PMQs quite met the level of the PM’s peril”

Mail's David Wilcock: " 'This line of attack is not working,' Boris Johnson tells Keir Starmer at #PMQs – and he may have a point."

Daily Mail's Henry Deedes: " This should be the #pmqs of the year. Starmer's moment. And he's already killed it. The chamber now devoid of atmosphere."

Telegraph's Christopher Hope: "Keir Starmer is missing his open goal"

CityAM's Stefan Boscia: "Half way through and Keir is missing an open goal here"

TalkTV's Kate McCann: "Labour benches are silent, many not even looking at their leader as he speaks. Many dislike PMQs pantomime, but I'm not sure this Labour approach works"

JOE Politics' Oli Dugmore: "Is Keir just really bad at politics? Is this some kind of master stroke I don't understand? Feels like Boris is wiping the floor with him today"

New Statesman's Ben Walker: "This isn't 4D chess, this is just ineffective."

The i's Paul Waugh: " His troops, rebels and loyalists alike, were always going to be behind @BorisJohnson today but he is enjoying himself at #PMQs . Clearly delighted at Starmer's failure to land blows and dismissive of Blackford."

Adam Boulton: "Starmer's inability to ad lib, reply to taunts or deviate from his pre-cooked plan not helping him."

Times Radio's Matt Chorley: "I genuinely think this is one of the worst PMQs Starmer has had… Hopeless."

It put Guido in mind of that 2018 performance from Jeremy Corbyn who was the subject of mirth when he failed to stick the dagger in May over Brexit, instead wasting six questions on buses.

When Ian Blackford compared him to the Black Knight from Monty Python, Boris heckled Monday was “not even a flesh wound!”