Paul Mason Says He’s Been Hacked By Putin’s Agents

A dramatic upping in the civil war on the Labour left as Trotskyite-turned-Starmerite Paul Mason claims that:

“Last week an attempt was made to hack my encrypted and secure email account. The circumstances of the attack suggest it is highly likely that a Russian state or state-backed unit carried out the attack. I have informed the police and the NCSC…”

The intel from his hacked emails was published by Grayzone – a left-wing conspiracy website – which attributes this McCarthyite organogram inter-linking all the left-wing fellow travellers to him:

It looks like Mason’s severing from his old allies on the Labour left is complete, given he has named all the left-wing NATO-hating fellow travellers who undermine our national security and assist the enemies of the Western alliance. As unreconstructured Cold War warriors, we at Guido welcome him to our ranks. Solidarity comrade Mason…