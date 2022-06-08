Mandelson: Labour Needs Some Policies

Yet again, Peter Mandelson has some advice for Sir Keir. It seems the Blairites’ wet dream of a leader is beginning to frustrate moderate grandees; having successfully conducted a purge of the hard left from the party machinery, Starmer’s policy offering remains decidedly thin on the ground. Following the Hartlepool by-election, Mandelson told Labour it needs to learn from Blair. Now he’s got some further suggestions…

Later today Mandelson will use a speech to tell the party to overhaul its economic policy, focusing on raising the country’s growth rate while saying there’s a “desperate need” for the party to retain parts of Tory policy, especially on research and innovation. The arch remainer will say Labour needs to “build a more equitable globalisation” and “pay greater attention to issues connected with national resilience and security” to “mitigate the effects of Brexit.” Specifically on the party’s one remaining Corbynite policy of spending £28 billion every year for 10 years to transition to net zero, he believes:

“Just announcing a massive spend and a big policy goal does not in itself deliver economic growth” “This only translates into new jobs and prosperity in the U.K. if we are investing in U.K. businesses”

While Mandelson is undoubtedly right about Labour’s almost non-existent policy offering, his own suggestions briefed ahead of the speech seem pretty thin on the ground. We know Sir Keir enjoys LSD – will he be persuaded by Mandy?