Labour’s Favourite Law Firm Tries to Injunct Whole Rwanda Flight

A law firm close to the Labour Party is taking the government to the High Court to try and prevent the first planeload of migrants from being sent to Rwanda. An hour ago Care4Calais, a refugee charity being represented by Duncan Lewis Solicitors, announced they have issued judicial review proceedings in the High Court, to challenge the Home Secretary’s plan to remove migrants. Presently set to take off on 14th June…

The charity and law firm also seeks “an injunction in respect of the flight scheduled for the 14th June,” with a crowdfunder set up to fundraise £70,000.

Duncan Lewis Solicitors is very close to the Labour Party, proudly attending a SME4LABOUR event six years ago, and posing with the now-shadow Home Secretary Yvette Cooper. In 2018 a blog post on the law firm’s website explained they would be attending Labour Party Conference “as legal practitioners representing clients in matters close to Labour’s heart”.

In 2020 they had to deny they were “lefty lawyers”, despite posing with Jeremy Corbyn, when trying to block another set of migrant deportations. A weak PMQs and now playing into the Tories’ hands on illegal migration – Labour is really set on snatching defeat from the jaws of victory…