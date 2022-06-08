Helena Morrissey Sacked for Saying Boris Should Go

The Foreign Office has just seen its second sacking/resignation as a result of the vote of confidence in the PM. On Monday we saw the resignation of FCDO PPS John Lamont, today top Brexiteer Baroness Morrissey is out as an advisor. Her resignation came hours after telling LBC that she’d “rather Boris Johnson didn’t carry on.”

Boris Johnson is a 'very talented person' who is 'just in the wrong job', believes Tory peer Baroness Helena Morrissey.@AndrewMarr9 | @MorrisseyHelena pic.twitter.com/thU6sY8WHb — LBC (@LBC) June 7, 2022

According to Harry Cole she’s now resigned as Lead Non-Executive Director after a talk with the department’s permanent secretary. The official line is she’s left because of a “longstanding desire to be more outspoken in the Lords”. So much for that peerage…