Zelenskyy Celebrates Boris’s Win, Smug Lefty Tweeters Left With Egg on Face

Following the leadership vote last night Nadhim Zahawi told Sky News Zelensky will be “punching the air”. As expected, anti-Boris Twitter know-it-alls were absolutely outraged at the claim. Ignoring the myriad viral tweets from nobodies condemning the Education Secretary, among blue tick condemnations included Times columnist Alex Massie, HuffPo’s Kevin Schofield, The Mirror’s Ben Glaze, Reuters journalist Christian Radnedge, journalist and commentator Edward Hardy, and journalist and broadcaster Harry Wallop.

This morning Zelenksyy has left Twitter lefties eating humble pie after confirming Nadhim Zahawi definitively correct. Speaking to the FT this morning, a delighted Zelenskyy hailed Boris as a “true friend of Ukraine” and said “I am glad we have not lost a very important ally.”

Volodymyr Zelensky to @khalafroula on Boris Johnson. "I am very happy [he won the confidence vote]. He is a true friend of Ukraine...I am glad we have not lost a very important ally" #FTGlobalBoardroom pic.twitter.com/tzWM5OEVAj — Matthew Garrahan (@MattGarrahan) June 7, 2022

No doubt all the above will continue speaking on Zelenskyy’s behalf…