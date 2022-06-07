IPSA Delay Releasing MP Expense Data Again

Hacks waiting to pore over the latest MP expenses data will have to wait longer than expected. Having previously marked this upcoming Thursday as the next publication date – and with the last set of data arriving last September, 9 months ago – the increasingly less independent Parliamentary Standards Authority (IPSA) has just confirmed they have delayed the latest release. They claim they’re still “hopeful” to get the data out there before the end of the month…

Guido just spoke to the IPSA press office on the phone. They claim it’s “largely out of their hands” as they’re still waiting for the publication of “the full security review” following the death of Sir David Amess. As Guido reported back in October, IPSA informed MPs they were delaying the release of the November data, and redacting swathes of information from the new data set – mainly relating to travel and constituency surgery venue hire – in the wake of security concerns following Sir David’s murder. Even at the time, Guido thought this reeked of an excuse to return to the old pre-scandal expenses system. Now, 9 months later, it looks like that’s bearing out…