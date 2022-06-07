Farage and Wootton Smash Piers’ Viewing Figures Again

It was a big politics night last night, all happening in the evening primetime hours. It’s been a while since Guido last checked in on TalkTV’s ratings, and given yesterday’s packed news flow, he thought it was time to take another look. Despite broadcasting a blockbuster two-hour special last night, Unwatched clocked in with 46,700 viewers, half Farage’s 99,400 and just over a third of Dan Wootton’s audience of 115,000 viewers. Tom Newton Dunn also aired for two hours, to the delight of his 4,000 or so viewers…