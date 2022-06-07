Ex-Shadow Security Minister Causes Security Meltdown on Commons Terrace

The explosive scenes last night weren’t confined to Committee Room 14. Earlier in the evening, as Labour MPs flocked to Strangers’ to preemptively toast the result, former Shadow Minister for Security Conor McGinn almost caused a full-scale evacuation after leaving his bag unattended on the corner of the Terrace and sending staff into meltdown. A dozen or so panicked security officers rushed to the scene, fanning away punters as they desperately tried to identify the rucksack’s owner. One member of security even warned the police would soon be on the way…

Eventually a red-faced McGinn owned up, retrieving the bag to jeers from fellow MPs and staffers. Crisis averted, just about. All it took was the threat of an evacuation and a bomb squad to jolt him to his senses. McGinn was shuffled out of the shadow security brief in December 2021. Wonder why…