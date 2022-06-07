Bailed MP Voted Last Night, Ministers Backstabbed Boris

Reviewing the figures from last night’s confidence vote it’s notable that of 359 Tory MPs, every single one cast a vote, excluding whip-less Rob Roberts and David Warburton. This means that the Tory MP arrested on suspicion of rape last month did cast his vote, as the whips office confirmed to Guido yesterday he would be able to on account of having not losing the whip. Not sure who volunteered to cast his proxy…

On the topic of who voted how, Guido spent much of yesterday speculating about ministerial resignations. In the end it was quite a let-down, with the PM only suffering the loss of his anti-corruption tsar John Penrose and FCDO PPS John Lamont. Following the result, a source involved in Operation Save Big Dog claimed to Guido the number tallied exactly with their numbers going into the vote. Guido understands ministers are believed to have voted against the PM. Still no confirmation yet of an impending reshuffle…