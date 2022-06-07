Alastair Campbell’s Downing Street Drug-Taking Fact Check

Some Might Say Alastair Campbell’s blind hatred of the Tories is leading him further down the rabbit hole. His latest conspiracy, shared on Twitter this morning, is that Boris might’ve taken “narcotics” last night before his Sky News interview. Apparently this is a “reasonable” question “given his demeanour“. In other words after a draining high-pressure 48 hours, he looked run down, had a slightly runny nose, and sniffled a few times. Bang to rights, obviously…

With his tinfoil hat still tight around his skull, he’s also claiming “categorically that on no occasion in [Blair’s] ten years did I see any evidence whatever of drug taking in Number 10”:

in Number 10. Soft or hard. I wonder wherever everyone who has worked there since 2019 can hand on heart - or even better hand on Bible - say the same. DMs always open for those who believe standards in public life matter and the law of the land matters too 4/4 — ALASTAIR CAMPBELL (@campbellclaret) June 7, 2022

Definitely, Maybe… not. While Alastair might claim never to have seen “any evidence Whatever of drug taking” in Downing Street, there was at least one large shipment from Columbia delivered through the door. Back in 1997, Oasis songwriter Noel Gallagher rocked up to No.10 for c igarettes & alcohol with Tony Blair, later admitting on Russell Brand’s Radio 2 show to snorting cocaine in a toilet reserved for the Queen. “As I remember, it was quite nice. It had a velvet seat and everything”…

Don’t Believe the Truth if you don’t want to, Al. Just Stop Crying Your Heart Out.

UPDATE: Nick Timothy’s response was perfect: