Evasive Mordaunt Insists She’s “Continued to Support” Boris

Having kept noticeably quiet all morning, Penny Mordaunt has finally spoken publicly regarding the no confidence vote, and it’s as evasive and non-committal as might be expected of the potential leadership candidate. She’s currently in Portsmouth marking the 78th anniversary of the D-Day landings, and just spoke to Portsmouth News. Notice how it’s all in the past tense – nothing concrete on how she’s voting tonight…

I didn’t choose this prime minister, I didn’t support him in the leadership contest but he has always had my loyalty because I think that’s what you do when you have a democratic process – you select a leader and then you owe that person your loyalty. That’s always been my approach, whatever differences I’ve had with people and that remains. I’m one of his ministers and I have continued to support him. I hope that we can return swiftly to the real business at hand which is getting growth back into the economy and continuing our support in the Ukraine. I think being here, at the D-Day memorial in Portsmouth today, is a reminder of what’s really important outside the Westminster bubble.”

A bit limp. Guido’s phoned Mordaunt’s office to get a clear answer on how she’ll vote tonight. No answer yet…
