Douglas Ross Finally Completes Double U-Turn on Boris Leadership

First he called on the PM to go. Then he called on the PM to stay. Then he said the PM should go when the war in Ukraine is over. Now Scottish Tory Leader Douglas Ross has completed his long-awaited double u-turn and once again called for Boris to go, thereby declaring the Ukraine war formally over. Slava Ukraini!

In a long-awaited statement today, the politician with all the tactical ingenuity of a coma patient said he’d listened closely to people in Moray, and people across Scotland, and reached the conclusion he will support the motion of no confidence in the PM.

“Having listened closely to people in Moray who re-elected me to represent them, and from many people across Scotland, now that this confidence vote is upon us, I cannot in good faith support Bois Johnson. My vote tonight will support the motion of no confidence.”



The ballot doesn’t close until 8pm – there’s still time for at least another Ross u-turn between now and then…