BREAKING: Tory Members Back Boris, Want MPs to Back Boris

By a 19 point margin Tory members want their MPs to back Boris according to YouGov. This follows major Tory donors coming out and saying they too back Boris. MPs will have to add this to their calculations. Downing Street will be pleased to see both donors and members coming out in support…

UPDATE: ConservativeHome’s snap survey of party members shows 55% think MPs should vote to remove Boris, with 41% supporting him and 3% claiming they don’t know. Not quite as easy reading for No.10. Last month those figures were 41%, 53% and six% respectively…