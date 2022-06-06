Brady Announces No Confidence Vote in PM

6″ June 2022 PRESS RELEASE VOTE OF CONFIDENCE IN THE LEADER OF THE CONSERVATIVE PARTY

The threshold of 15% of the parliamentary party seeking a vote of confidence In the leader of the Conservative Party has been exceeded. In accordance with the rules, a ballot will be held between 1800 and 2000 TODAY MONDAY 6″‘ JUNE -details to be confirmed. The votes will be counted Immediately afterwards. An announcement will be made at a time to be advised. Arrangements for the announcement will be released later today.

SIR GRAHAM BRADY MP CHAIRMAN OF THE 1922 COMMITTEE