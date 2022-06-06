Boris Wins Leadership Vote: 211 to 148

Worse than Team Boris feared but under the rules he is now secure for a year – with two likely disastrous by-election results to come. Pundits will be quick to compare this negatively to the performances of Theresa May and even Margaret Thatcher in past leadership elections. Cynics might speculate that if the disorganised anti-Boris rebels and remainers had been better organised and held their fire until they saw the whites of the by-election ballot papers in 3 weeks, they might have had the numbers to oust Boris. Boris has greased his escape once again…