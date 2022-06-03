Guido Summer Internship Scheme

Guido is hiring paid summer interns. We are looking to try out people who are considering becoming journalists, not people who just fancy a few weeks interning in SW1 on their CV. It also helps if you are not a politics ingénue.
Being a Guido reporter does not suit shy introverts who would be uneasy about calling up a cabinet minister to ask some embarrassing questions. Former interns at Guido now occupy senior editorial roles in the broadsheets and tabloids, some have gone over to the dark side to work in government and Downing Street, others you see on your screens every day. The reason Guido alumni go on to further success is because working at Guido puts you in the shark tank of Westminster politics at the deep end. This year we will be looking at the end of the summer to hire a trainee reporter and a data journalist who understands statistics, we want to “try before we buy” over 3 week terms a number of interns with a view to hiring.
To apply for an internship, complete all four tasks below:
In addition if you are applying for the data journalist internship:
In addition if you are applying for the reporter internship:
You are welcome to apply for both internships. We will interview by phone successful applicants and whittle down a shortlist to come in for a face-to-face interview and make offers to probably six applicants. There is some flexibility over which 3 week period you can work over the summer. Finally, we welcome applications from everyone whatever your background and we will consider non-graduates, however:-
Send your application with a covering letter to team@order-order.com with “internship” in the subject line. Applications will close in 2 weeks, first received, first considered.