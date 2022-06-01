TalkTV Now Borrowing GB News’ Studio

Any keen-eyed viewers watching TalkTV yesterday – unlikely – will have spotted a familiar face lurking behind guest Simon Calder during Mike Graham’s broadcast: TalkRADIO presenter-turned GB News host, Patrick Christys. It turns out Calder was Zooming in for his live TalkTV appearance from… the GB News green room.

Throughout his appearance on the show, multiple GB News producers and staff took the opportunity to wander behind Calder and make cameo appearances on the rival channel. Unfortunately for TalkTV, borrowing their more popular competitor’s studio for a few minutes didn’t convince many viewers to stick around. Last night TalkTV averaged 18,400 viewers during prime time, with GB News getting 71,700 and Sky News dropping back to third place with 69,000…