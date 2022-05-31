Wakeford Denies Owning Wang Website

When a co-conspirator took to the Red Lion pub on Whitehall the other day, they didn’t expect to overhear Christian Wakeford boasting about a website called wakefordswang.co.uk. Their memory of the eavesdropped conversation is that the Tory-turned-Labour MP – and now a member of the shadow front bench – joked about having created the phallic URL to re-direct through to his parliamentary website, all in honour of his appendage. Guido promptly checked it out; the site certainly exists…

According to URL analysis, the site was set up in October 2021 and has been purchased for a whole year via 123-reg, costing the purchaser a cool 79p. When Guido asked Wakeford if he is the founder and owner of wakefordswang.co.uk, a spokesman for his office flatly denied the MP’s involvement with, or ownership of, the URL. Regardless of whose side of the story is right, at least we can continue enjoying the services of wakefordswang for another five months…