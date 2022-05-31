GB News Again Beats TalkTV in Every Prime Time Slot

Another rough start to the week for TalkTV. The latest BARB figures show GB News thrashed them in every prime time slot last night, with Farage miles ahead at 99,000 viewers. Piers Morgan Unwatched came in fifth with 42,500. Maybe his upcoming six-week break in the summer will be a chance to recharge the batteries…

Piers was beaten last night by Michelle Dewberry, Mark Steyn, Dan Wootton, and of course, Nigel. The last 15 minutes of Piers Morgan Unwatched recorded a zero percentage audience share. Dewberry even scored higher than her colleagues broadcasting in the later, usually more popular slots. Dewbs got 53,500, while Steyn got 47,900 and Wootton got 44,100.

Meanwhile over in the baby-Shard, Tom Newton Dunn’s Lazarus-like resurgence back into five figure viewership is, sadly, over. Last night only 4,600 people tuned in. At least he did better than Sharon Osborne, who was watched by just 2,200 viewers. Still early days…