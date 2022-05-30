Boris Back as Least Popular Government Minister Among Tory Members

The latest Conservative Home members’ poll of the Cabinet is out, and Boris is back as the least popular cabinet member for the first time since December, down 21.6% on last month. He might find some relief in that he’s less unpopular than his lowest-ever ratings five months ago: -15 versus -33.8% then…

Rishi’s £15 billion handout and windfall tax have somehow revived him back into positive figures, though unsurprisingly for a poll of Tory members he’s only on net 11.7%.

Ben Wallace remains in first place, with Liz Truss slipping down to fourth at the expense of Nadhim Zahawi and Anne-Marie Trevelyan. Priti is down over 19 points…
mdi-tag-outline Conservative Home Polls
mdi-timer May 30 2022 @ 09:43 mdi-share-variant mdi-twitter mdi-facebook mdi-whatsapp mdi-telegram mdi-linkedin mdi-email mdi-printer
Home Page Next Story
View Comments