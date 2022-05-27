Rees-Mogg Can’t Bring Himself to Defend Comrade Rishi’s Windfall Tax

Jacob Rees-Mogg last night dodged questions about whether he now supports a windfall tax, after months of attacking Labour’s policy. In recent weeks we’ve heard free market favouring Jacob say it is “not true” that there is “this honey pot of business you can just raid whenever you feel like”, and “I think the idea of a windfall tax as a panacea to the inflation problem is wrong.” He’s in the unenviable position of being in a government doing just that…

On Beth Rigby’s show he could merely bring himself to say he supports collective ministerial responsibility, and celebrate that the tax isn’t retrospective. According to The Times, Rees-Mogg raised concerns in Cabinet yesterday, suggesting “the package would be better funded by reducing government spending on infrastructure projects.” The paper puts BEIS Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng in this camp as well, with him telling allies he’s particularly concerned by BP’s announcement that it’s reviewing its plans to invest in the North Sea. Guido agrees with the anonymous cabinet minister who said “The politics of this is just so bad. We voted against it, we marched the whole party up the hill and are now taking them back down again. It looks like we’re being dictated to by Labour”…