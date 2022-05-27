Nadine’s Online Safety Bill Rap

Guido was unsure whether DCMS would be able to provide an tangible example of content that is “legal but harmful” before the passage of their Online Safety Bill.

“Is it true it will impact freedom of expression?

No we’ve put in legal protections in the 19th section”

Now we have our answer…

*Boris and Keir making serious and deferential speeches about the Queen in the house of commons*



*Nadine Dorries on TikTok* pic.twitter.com/Ll3RBLpnmI — Calgie (@christiancalgie) May 26, 2022

Guido reckons this rap isn’t even Nadine’s best TikTok content…