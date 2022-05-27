Jolyon’s “Legal Defence Fund” Will Run Out if Losses Continue

Jolyon has published the Good Law Project’s (GLP) long-awaited annual report for 2021-22. The good news for Jolyon is he’s raked in a record number of donations, with “at least 61,445 people” throwing their money down the drain in the past year. The bad news is if the GLP lose all their impending cases at their usual rate, they’ll have to break into their emergency war chest:

“In summary, we have estimated potential net liabilities of £3.2 million across our litigation portfolio against our Legal Defence Fund of £2.0 million. However, we do not expect to fight and lose all these cases in our portfolio and, as they are ongoing, we expect to be able to fundraise further as the litigation progresses.”

They ended the year with £2.1 million in general reserves, which they claim is used “to provide working capital and allow us to seize opportunities and weather operational setbacks“. The £2 million they’ve earmarked for legal fights won’t cover the potential total cost of their losses, so Jolyon will have to raid his war chest if things continue to go south. Jolyon’s track record of losing 81% of his cases may not assure donors that the GLP is in good shape, and there’s nothing to worry about. Still, as he points out, he’s relying on more patrons parting with their money…