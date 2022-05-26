All the MPs Calling for Boris to Resign After Gray Report

Since yesterday’s Gray Report publication, three Tory MPs have called for Boris to step down. They are: John Baron, Julian Sturdy, and David Simmonds. Sturdy was out the gates first, claiming last night it is “now in the public interest for the Prime Minister to resign.” Baron made a similar call this morning, with Simmonds – the PM’s constituency neighbour – following a few minutes later. Guido will keep a rolling list of any further statements from agitated MPs throughout the day – stay tuned…

  1. Peter Aldous
  2. Aaron bell
  3. Tobias Ellwood
  4. Sir Roger Gale
  5. Nick Gibb
  6. Anthony Mangnall
  7. Caroline Nokes
  8. Gary Streeter
  9. Steve Baker
  10. David Davis
  11. Mark Harper
  12. Neil Hudson
  13. Tim Loughton
  14. Nigel Mills
  15. Andrew Mitchell
  16. Robert Syms
  17. Charles Walker
  18. Craig Whittaker
  19. Will Wragg
  20. Douglas Ross (When Ukraine war is over)
  21. John Baron
  22. Julian Sturdy
  23. David Simmonds

John Rentoul also has an ongoing list of Tory MPs who have publicly criticised Boris since Partygate started. It’s now up to 58…

