Rayner Abandons Post-Amess Pledge of Kinder Politics

After Angela Rayner was filmed calling Conservatives “scum” at Labour Party conference, it took the murder of Sir David Amess to force an apology out of her. Sir David’s killing, she posted on Facebook, had caused her to reflect on “our political debate” and the “abuse that now seems to feature all too often”:

“I have also reflected on what I said at an event at Labour Party conference. I was angry about where our country is headed and policies that have made life harder for so many people I represent. But I would like to unreservedly apologise for the language I used, and I would not use it again. I will continue to speak my mind, stand up for Labour values and hold the government to account. But in the future I will be more careful about how I do that and in the language that I choose.”

All very noble, though it seems this period of reflection and tempered emotions has come to an end. Last night the provincial left-wing paper The Northern Echo splashed with Corbynite MP Andy McDonald’s PMQs words that the PM has “blood on your filthy privileged hands”. Something Chief Treasury Secretary Simon Clarke told Guido is “grotesque”…

Despite her promise to be careful in the language she uses, Angela Rayner was quick to actively post the front page – not just retweet it – garnering 12,200 likes from followers, making sure the provocative message was spread across social media.

In private she is unrepentant about using aggressive language “The more outraged they are, the more it feels like I’m doing my job”. Rayner revels in it.