Study Reveals Dramatic Rise in Contaminated Fruit & Veg Across EU

Yesterday Guido reported on the runaway food price inflation throughout Europe, with prices shooting up by 8.9% across the EU. Now a shocking new nine-year investigation by the Pesticide Action Network (PAN) has revealed that not only are our European friends forking out more for their fruit and veg, it turns out they’re also now significantly more likely to be munching on toxified contaminated produce. According to PAN, over the last nine years, the percentage of European fruit spoiled with hazardous pesticides has risen by 53% – with the report slamming member states for “failing their legal obligations” and exposing consumers to dangerous food. Dangerous food that they’re now paying nearly 10% more for the pleasure of eating…

Reacting to the findings, Professor Nicole Van Dam of the German Centre for Integrative Biodiversity Research (iDiv) didn’t mince her words, calling the report “shocking” and adding:

“What is the point of eating healthy if the healthy fruits and vegetables are sprayed with toxins?”

Guido’s old enough to remember when Remainers were pretending Brexit would lead to lower food standards in the UK, and appalling chlorinated American poultry would melt the insides of our poor children. Thanks to Brexit Brits can enjoy toxin-free and tariff-free uncontaminated organic food at lower prices from the rest of world. Food for thought…